Deputy in South Carolina saves dog in grave condition who was stuck in woods

By Stephanie Moore

GREENVILLE COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A Greenville County deputy in South Carolina is being praised for “going the extra mile” to save a dog who was stuck in the woods and in grave condition.

Deputy Chris Burton helped the dog, who was unable to walk.

“Her condition was grave as she had been there a few days, and was deteriorating quickly,” a Facebook post said.

“The little things are important too,” the post said. “Great job Deputy Burton!”

