Loren Faulkner accused in ‘hateful’ vandalism sprees targeting 22 Portsmouth, New Hampshire locations

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WBZ) — A New Hampshire man is accused of going on two “hateful” vandalism sprees, targeting nearly two dozen locations in Portsmouth. Loren Faulkner is facing 22 New Hampshire Civil Rights Act violations, Attorney General John Formella said.

Formella said Faulkner vandalized 18 locations in Portsmouth with hateful and anti-Semitic graffiti on February 21. He’s also accused of destroying a pride flag at St. John’s Episcopal Church. Police at the time said he deliberately targeted places connected to the Jewish, Black and LGBTQ+ communities.

The vandalism left the community shaken.

“It brought back images to me of Nazi Germany,” said resident Kaya Stern-Kaufman, commenting on a spray point swastika left on the Temple Israel.

Last year in April, the civil complaint said Faulkner stole or attempted to steal pride flags around town and vandalized St. John’s Monastic Lodge. He also allegedly recorded a video of himself burning a stolen Ukraine flag while denouncing Ukrainian and LGBTQ+ people before sending the video to students at Portsmouth High School.

The Civil Rights Unit is asking Rockingham County Superior Court to implement a restraining order against Faulkner. Each violation of the Civil Rights Act carries a maximum civil penalty of $5,000.

“Hateful acts that are motivated by intolerance for our fellow citizens have no place in New Hampshire and will not be tolerated,” Formella said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.