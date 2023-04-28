Family shares memories from 1999 NFL draft

By Meridith Mulkey

Arkansas (KHBS) — Hundreds of young athletes, including a handful of Hogs, will be anxiously waiting to hear their names called in this year’s NFL draft.

Draft day is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that creates treasured memories, and it’s this time of the year that those memories come flooding back for the family of the late Brandon Burlsworth.

“It’s an exciting time of the year, and I have memories of it being a very nerve-wracking, nervous time of the year, too,” said Brandon’s brother, Marty Burlsworth.

The road to the league wasn’t easy for the Arkansas walk-on, but big brother Marty did whatever he could to help Brandon succeed.

“What a lot of folks don’t know is, I had, in over a year’s time, became NFL certified,” said Marty. “So, I was actually his agent. We always did everything as a family. So, I guess I had a little extra anxiety there making sure that we’ve done everything best we could.”

When the time came, the Burlsworth family sat around the living room and listened to name after name being called, until finally, with the 63rd pick, the Indianapolis Colts selected Brandon in the 1999 NFL draft.

“When you finally get that name called, and you hear that name called, it’s just a relief,” said Marty. “I know he felt that, and we all did, just that it was finally over. Even though he was a first-day draft pick, he was the 63rd overall pick, but we had to sit through 62 before his name was called.”

He added, “I can remember Brandon put it this way after the draft during an interview. He said, ‘I’m glad you don’t have to go through that once because it is a strain.’”

Eleven days after being drafted, Brandon died in a car crash, but his legacy lives on, and Marty continues to share his brother’s story.

And as someone who had a front-row seat to the wild ride that is draft day, here’s Marty’s message to this new group of Hog hopefuls.

“Savor the whole days of the draft because you only get this once,” said Marty. “You know whether you’re selected or whether you’re picked up right after the draft, that’s fine. But just enjoy it with your family. Try not to get too stressed out. Enjoy this time because you put in the work to make this time possible.”

A life-changing experience for the Burlsworth family, who have since made it their mission to support those who have limited opportunities like Brandon did and share his story as a reminder that anything is possible if you have a strong sense of character and work ethic.

