Manhole explosion sets multiple vehicles ablaze

By WCBS Staff

EAST ORANGE, New Jersey (WCBS) — Multiple cars went up in flames due to a manhole explosion Friday morning in East Orange, New Jersey.

Chopper 2 was over the scene around 9 a.m. near the intersection of North Munn Avenue and Summit Street.

PSE&G said crews responded to an underground fire and are now working with first responders to make sure the area is safe.

“Once the fire is extinguished, PSE&G will replace the damaged equipment as quickly, and safely as possible. The cause of the fire is under investigation,” the utility said in a statement. “We currently have 40 customers without power.”

At least three vehicles were engulfed in flames. It’s unclear if anyone was inside.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

