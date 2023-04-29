Running on 3 hours of sleep, newest Chief visits patients at Children’s Mercy

By KCTV Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — New Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Feliz Anudike-Uzomah is no stranger to the City of Fountains.

The first-round selection is from the area and attended Lee’s Summit High School. His next step was starring at Kansas State, just a couple hours down the road from his hometown.

Anudike-Uzomah was taken by the Chiefs with the last pick Thursday, but despite a short night, was already out in the community the following morning.

He, along with K-State teammate Deuce Vaughn, visited Children’s Mercy Hospital, spoke with patients and staff, took some photos and even signed some autographs.

“It’s a surreal experience,” Anudike-Uzomah said of being drafted by the Chiefs.

And on three hours of sleep, he was already hoping to brighten some kid’s day.

“If I just go here and make a smile on a kid’s face, it’ll bring joy to me all the time,” he said, reflecting on his time once being a patient at Children’s Mercy.

