4 suspects taken into custody after shooting at Southlands Mall, police chase

AURORA, Colorado (KCNC) — Four suspects have been taken into custody after a shooting and police chase at the Southlands shopping mall in Aurora on Sunday night. Aurora police rushed to a report of a shooting in the 6100 block of South Aurora Parkway just before 10 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found several shell casings of different calibers in the parking lot. At least one store was on lockdown. Witnesses gave officers a description of the suspect vehicle, a black sedan.

Five minutes after arriving on scene, officers located the suspect vehicle. While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped away which prompted a pursuit. Officers lost sight of the vehicle near South Picadilly Road and South Rivera Way and then stopped the pursuit.

Just moments later the suspect vehicle crashed with another vehicle, causing the victim’s vehicle to roll. Four people inside the suspect vehicle ran from the crash.

That’s when deputies from the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office and troopers with the Colorado State Patrol arrived to assist with the crash and search for the suspects. The suspects were located about three miles north near East Hampden Avenue and South Killarney Street. The suspects ran from officers and officers pursued them.

Two of the suspects were taken into custody in the backyard of a home in the 20400 block of East Duke Drive. The last two suspects were found nearby and also taken into custody. Three of the suspects are adults and one is a minor.

