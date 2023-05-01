50,000 rubber ducks dropped into Ohio River for Louisville’s 2023 Ken-Ducky Derby

By Danielle Goodman

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Thousands of toy rubber ducks tumbled into the Ohio River on Saturday for the 2023 Ken-Ducky Derby.

The event was hosted by Harbor House, a Louisville organization that offers support and services to people with disabilities.

A total of 50,000 rubber ducks were dropped into the river this year.

The ducks then raced to cross the finish line for the chance to win huge prizes.

Matt Proudfoot’s duck floated across first winning a 2023 Toyota Corolla.

William Conely III came in second getting the $1,000 award and Trevor O’Brien came in third receiving a $500 prize.

Everyone who adopted a duck also had a chance to win one million dollars if the duck came in third place and was pre-selected as the ‘Million Dollar Duck!’

All proceeds from the Ken-Ducky Derby will help provide resources and programs for Harbor House.

WLKY’s very own Rick Van Hoose emceed Saturday’s event.

