Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:41 AM

Attempted carjacker may be as young as 10 years old

By CBS CHICAGO

Click here for updates on this story

    CHICAGO (WBBM) — Chicago Police are searching for an attempted carjacker who may be as young as 10 years old.

Wednesday around midnight the child opened a car’s door, punched the driver, and unsuccessfully tried taking the vehicle, police said.

It happened in the South Shore neighborhood on 70th and Merrill.

Police said the child was wearing a hooded sweatshirt and mask.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content