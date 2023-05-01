Sheriff: Missing Disney worker found dead in Osceola County

By WESH Staff

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — According to the Osceola County sheriff, a missing woman has been found dead.

Deputies said Constance Campbell, 65, went missing Friday after leaving her home to go to work at Disney’s Animal Kingdom park.

On Sunday, Sheriff Marco Lopez gave an update that Campbell was found dead. According to the sheriff, there appears to be no foul play involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

