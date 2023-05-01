Skip to Content
Union Pacific freight train car derails in Granada Hills area

    LOS ANGELES (KCAL, KCBS) — A Union Pacific rail car derailed in the Granada Hills area Monday morning.

A freight car derailed on the 14300 block of North San Fernando Road at about 8 a.m. No spill was reported from the car that was carrying unspecified cargo.

No injuries were reported.

The train car went off a rail line shared by Union Pacific and Metrolink’s Antelope Valley line.

A Union Pacific crew was sent to set the train back on the track.

The train was reportedly en route to a Los Angeles Department of Water and Power yard.

Los Angeles police officers responded for vehicle traffic control in the area of the 5 Freeway just northeast of the 210 Freeway interchange.

