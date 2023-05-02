3 killed in Big Bear plane crash

By KCAL-News Staff

BIG BEAR, California (KCAL, KCBS) — A plane crash at Big Bear Airport left three people dead Monday.

Firefighters said it was reported around 2:01 p.m. that a single-engine plane was down at the airport. All three people on board the aircraft died at the scene.

“It didn’t sound right,” said witness Daniel Villareal. “You could hear it and then it went silent and then you heard a crash.”

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are on the way to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. The FAA said the plane is a single-engine Beechcraft A36.

The FAA said it will have a preliminary report out within a day of the crash.

Multiple sources told KCAL News that the pilot was flying another person, possibly a friend, to purchase a plane in Big Bear.

The Beechcraft is registered to a man who lives in Riverside County. The flight started in French Valley and made a stop in Corona about an hour before crashing in Big Bear. At this point it is unclear if the pilot sent a distress signal.

This is the second crash in three days. On Saturday, a plane crash in Beverly Crest killed one pilot.

