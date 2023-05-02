Bear encounter caught on camera
By WTAE Staff
NICHOLAS COUNTY, West Virginia (WTAE) — Well, it wasn’t a jack in the box for one man in West Virginia; it was a bear in a dumpster.
An elementary school principal in Nicholas County says he and another employee got quite a shock Monday.
He came face to face with a dumpster-diving bear.
James Marsh said the bear must have trapped itself inside the dumpster after squeezing in for a meal and a snack.
“That was a big surprise,” he said. “I was not expecting that. You know, you throw trash in a dumpster and you throw things in it, but you really don’t expect things to come out.”
The freed bear made a run for the woods.
Thankfully, no one was hurt.
