Exclusive: 11-year-old says he was thrown from school bus in stolen car crash

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — An 11-year-old boy is recovering after he says he was tossed from his school bus during a violent crash Monday morning.

Milwaukee police said the driver of a stolen Kia slammed into the back of the bus outside of Morse Middle School near 80th and Kiehnau.

12 News spoke exclusively to the boy, Nate Skinner, Monday night.

“As the bus was going up, I fell out of the bus and the tire ran over my foot,” Skinner said.

Nate is now learning to walk on crutches.

A witness started recording video on a cell phone as the stolen Kia’s driver drove recklessly outside of the school.

That video shows the crash.

“When I got sent the video, that broke my heart,” Nate’s mother, Nicole Skinner, said.

“I almost lost my son.”

Nate said he is in pain, but recovering.

“I really didn’t feel nothing until I tried to stand up. So I could see what’s wrong with me,” Nate said.

“As soon as the bus stopped, I felt ever single inch of pain.”

Milwaukee police said a 15-year-old seen on the cellphone video hanging out of the passenger window of the stolen Kia when it hits the school bus is now in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The people inside the Kia ran from the crash before officers arrived.

