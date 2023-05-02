Georgia mother charged with DUI after crashing with kids in the car

By Miles Montgomery

MONROE COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) — A woman faces multiple charges after police officials said she crashed her car and was driving under the influence with her kids in her car.

Officials said around 2 a.m., Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials responded to a crash with injuries on Abercrombie Road.

Upon arrival, officers later identified the driver as Desonya Mace.

“While investigating the accident and speaking with Mace it was determined that she was under the influence of alcohol. Mace refused medical treatment and was transported to the Monroe County Jail,” Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

The two children were rushed to the Children’s Hospital of Atlanta. The current extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Mace faces DUI child endangerment, DUI less safe, failure to maintain lane, open container, and several other traffic violations, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office officials.

She is currently in Monroe County Jail.

