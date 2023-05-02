Minnesota mom overcomes 1% chance of survival after being trampled by steer

By John Lauritsen

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Doctors are calling a Minnesota mom’s recovery nothing short of a miracle.

In March, 24-year-old Rachel Sands was helping her dad move some cows into a trailer when a steer got spooked and ran her over.

The steer stepped on her chest, causing bleeding on Rachel’s heart. Doctors worked quickly to save her life.

“I had the trailer backed up to a little corral. And, of course, one’s gonna turn sideways. They always do,” said Don Czanstkowki.

Even though it’s something Don and his daughter Rachel have done hundreds of times, they know there’s nothing routine about loading full-grown cattle into a trailer.

And on March 27, a daily chore almost had deadly consequences.

“It got past me and pretty much just ran right over her, and ran into the fence right there,” said Don. “And it was stepping on her chest, trying to get away.”

Rachel was trampled by a 1,500-pound steer. She eventually got away and crawled on top of a fence to safety. But her nightmare was just beginning.

“I ran over there and I grabbed onto her and said, ‘Are you OK?’ And she said, ‘My heart hurts,'” said Don.

“I don’t really remember anything from that day other than I think I kind of remember getting up on the fence like after it happened,” said Rachel.

Seconds later, she lost consciousness.

“I told my wife, ‘Call 911,’ but she was panicking really, really bad,” said Don.

Police and paramedics arrived and Rachel was airlifted to HCMC in Minneapolis. She had four strokes along the way, and as soon as doctors opened up her chest, her heart stopped beating.

“They came in and they basically told us that she has a slim chance of pulling through this. It was tough to hear,” said Don.

But after 20 long minutes, the medical team got a pulse. They were able to remove the blood that had pooled up around Rachel’s heart. And then a steady and unlikely recovery began.

“If 100 patients had her exact injury and scenario, probably 99 of them wouldn’t have survived,” said Dr. Alex Coward.

Dr. Coward has been with Rachel from the time she arrived at the hospital, to the day she was allowed to go home — three weeks later.

“The goal for us is to get patients back to their families. And to know that she’s able to go back home to her kids and her husband, that feels really good. That feels like a big win,” said Dr. Coward.

For Rachel, there has never been any doubt that she would be back on the farm, working with her dad and with the animals she loves.

“I like being around the animals,” said Rachel. “I’m very thankful to be here and for my parents and for everybody that like helped me and worked on me.”

A long road to full recovery still lies ahead. Rachel has some memory loss and vision issues she’s working through. But her family chooses to focus on the progress she’s made. Don will never forget the day Rachel began breathing and talking on her own.

“I got down there and it was like angels singing when I first heard her talk. And I shook most of that night when I was down there with her. It was just so amazing,” said Don.

Rachel and her family wanted to thank the entire HCMC staff that has helped her, along with police and paramedics that responded when she had her accident.

Rachel also loves horses, and there will be a Ride for Rachel benefit to help pay for her medical bills. That will take place on August 26 at 9 a.m. at the Buffalo PRCA Rodeo Grounds. Click here for more information.

