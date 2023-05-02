‘Public Safety’ bill in St. Louis County would ban people from standing on street, advocates say it targets the homeless

By Jon Kipper

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A bill that the St. Louis County Council will soon evaluate aims to crack down on pedestrians in the street.

The bill from Councilmember Ernie Trakas would ban people from standing or sitting in the street.

“It can be put into two words: public safety,” said Trakas.

Trakas said his bill is not targeting homeless people, and that it would also boot people from panhandling for charity or anybody else that chooses to stand in the street.

“It doesn’t distinguish between anyone. It applies equally to all,” Trakas said.

Trakas pointed to an uptick in car crashes involving pedestrians since the pandemic and said he hopes it makes the roadways safer as a whole.

The bill bans sitting or standing on a roadway where a sidewalk sits next to it. It includes exceptions for first responders and pedestrians getting on and off public transportation.

A county spokesperson said it would be enforced in unincorporated areas and major arterial streets in cities within the county.

The effect of the bill, if passed, would be an essential ban on panhandling on county roadways.

“That is the only way that they can make some money to eat every day, unfortunately,” said Syd Hajicek.

Hajicek, along with Eric Gasa, are a part of Lifeline Aid Group, which helps the homeless in St. Louis.

They instead would like to see more robust social services offered in the county, not a new law.

“This is another example of the government instead of fixing the source of a problem, rather just wishing it would conveniently disappear,” said Gasa.

This has already been done within the county.

“And it seems to be almost a mirror of the approach we took,” said Mike Clement, Mayor of Manchester.

Mayor Clement helped pass a similar ordinance last year in his city.

He said the city got consistent complaints of panhandling, sometimes even babies being carried in busy intersections.

“It has made a difference from a safety perspective for those that are panhandling but also those who are driving and those who are behind the cars that don’t see what’s going on,” said Clement.,

We’ll possibly know more about where the bill stands Tuesday, as it’s expected to be taken up for perfection and potentially passed next week.

