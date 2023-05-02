Stray bullet injures Winston-Salem woman in her apartment, police said

By Christina Loscar

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting that injured a woman while she was in her apartment.

According to a news release from the police department, officers were called to the 5000 block of Brandemere Court at 10:11 p.m. Monday.

Police said the victim, 22, was struck by what “appears to be a stray projectile.”

Police said the victim was taken to a hospital by a friend before officers got to the scene.

She has an injury to her lower extremities, according to police. Police did not release the victim’s condition but said she is stable.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

