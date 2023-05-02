Surveillance footage shows vehicle crashing into Upper Crust bakery in NorCal

By Tony Lopez

DAVIS, California (KOVR) — Heart-stopping video shows the moment a man went from buying bread to nearly dead as a car went crashing into a Davis bakery.

Thankfully, there were only minor injuries, but the popular bakery is still shut down as it makes a move to make sure this never happens again.

Store surveillance video shows the moment a car went crashing into the Upper Crust Baking building.

“In a way, it was an accident waiting to happen,” said owner Lorin Kalisky.

Kalisky said the crash was caused by a long-time customer.

“She apparently stepped on the gas instead of the breaks,” Kalisky said.

Several other customers, including two small children, were injured and had to be taken to the hospital for minor injuries along with one very new employee.

“It was his first day on the job, so that was unfortunate,” Kalisky said.

Upper Crust has been selling baked goods in the community for 37 years, and they’ve been at their G Street location since 2019.

“Unfortunately, we have parking spaces that aim directly into the bakery,” Kalisky said.

So the owner is now launching a plan to prevent this type of crash from ever happening again.

“We’re going to put heavy concrete planters around the perimeter,” Kalisky said.

The idea is to build a patio dining area that will protect customers and the building.

“People will not be in the path of any cars,” Kalisky said.

It’s a big cost for a small business, but community members have launched a fundraising effort and more than $12,000 has been raised.

It’s just the right ingredients: a long-time family-owned business and its customers coming together to make this local storefront a safer spot.

“The community has just been incredibly supportive of us,” Kalisky said.

Kalisky is waiting to hear back from the insurance company before the bakery can reopen its doors.

