Teen in serious condition after Ewa road rage incident

By Cait Medearis

Click here for updates on this story

OAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — A 17 year old boy was seriously injured in what police are calling an apparent case of road rage.

It happened in Ewa Sunday morning, as the latest in a string of violent incidents happening in West Oahu–and this one happened in broad daylight near a community park.

Police sources say it started as an apparent case of road rage at around 9:00 AM Sunday morning at the intersection of Kapolei Parkway and Geiger Road next to Geiger Park.

Police say the suspects were in this red pickup truck. They got out of their vehicle at the intersection, began hitting the victim’s car windows, and then hit him in the head, and took his cell phone. They then threw the cell phone into nearby bushes and fled the scene.

“The only thing I could tell parents out there–be sure your teens know their surroundings, and just don’t trust anybody nowadays,” said 19th District Senator Kurt Fevella. “I’m not saying to be paranoid, but when you’re walking and you’re going places like that, know your surroundings. When you’re so comfortable in your community…these people just find a victim, and then they’re attacking our kids.”

The 17-year-old victim’s family declined an interview but they believe he was hit with a pipe. EMS took him to the Emergency Room in serious condition.

He has injuries on his head and arm; police classified the case as a robbery. Call Honolulu police if you have any information on the suspects or this incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.