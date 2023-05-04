Skip to Content
Family identifies boy killed in KCK shooting

    KANSAS CITY, Kansas (KCTV) — The family of a 6-year-old boy killed in a Wednesday night shooting in Kansas City, Kansas, has identified the boy.

The family has of Sir-Antonio Alphonso Brown said the 6-year-old was the victim of a Wednesday night shooting in the 3100 block of Greeley Avenue.

The shooting happened around 6:15 p.m. Brown was taken to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries but ultimately died.

On Thursday morning, police said they had recovered a vehicle connected to the shooting.

