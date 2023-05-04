Investigation ongoing after a dog was shot and killed in Papakolea

By Chloe Marklay

HONOLULU (KITV) — A couple on Oahu is distraught after their dog was shot in their neighborhood Killed on Tuesday.

Joshua Kaleo Solatorio and his wife noticed their pit bull terrier, Luna, wasn’t anywhere to be found in their home in Papakolea. They saw their door was open and realized Luna had escaped.

They went out searching for her and that’s when they found her on the sidewalk struggling to breathe after being shot. She died shortly after in their arms.

Solatorio says the person who shot Luna confessed to him and says Luna didn’t have collar on so he didn’t recognize her.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) says no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Councilmember Tyler Dos Santos-Tam says he was saddened to hear this incident happened in the community and hopes it never occurs again.

“It’s a community that everyone knows each other and neighbors. After this incident hopefully the community can have a chance for healing because its traumatic,” Dos Santos-Tam said.

Solatorio considered her to be his best friend and family. He says what happened was an honest mistake, but is now left grieving the loss of his best friend. They adopted him from the Hawaiian Humane Society six years ago, and Luna has been bringing them joy ever since.

The communications manger at the Hawaiian Humane Society, Brandy Shimabukuro, says if an animal appears in your yard or is acting aggressive to you contact them or the Honolulu Police Department.

Shimabukuro says to never take matters into your own hands.

“Dogs that are barking may not be showing aggression. It could be reactivity to situation it could be out of fear its best in situations like that not to engage not to escalate,” Shimabukoro said.

The Solatorios have chosen to forgive the neighbors despite how much the incident has hurt them.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back with KITV4 for updates.

