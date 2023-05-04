National Self Employment Day: Dallas entrepreneur Alysa Teichman hopes to inspire others

By KEITH RUSSELL

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS (KTVT) — Looking at her intricate decorations, Alysa Teichman says she’s can’t remember when she first had the concept. What she can remember is in the midst of COVID-19 she listened to her gut and went after her wildest dream.

“Some of the most amazing businesses were started during the most challenging times,” she said. “It’s now more important than ever to be relevant and keep pushing.”

Those qualities instilled in Teichman as a kid watching her parents run Ylang 23, a successful designer jewelry business in Dallas that is still going strong.

That was all possible thanks to Teichman’s grandparents, who survived the Holocaust.

“Living through those sorts of events, being displaced from your family, having to flee your house. I do think about it a lot,” said Teichman, who is on the board of the Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum.

She said that ties directly into her vision of a shop where everyone will always be welcome, which is the idea behind Wildlike, her custom piercing shop in Highland Park.

Teichman said the name is “meant to represent our customers, from wild to like.”

When it comes to the piercing, there are no limits — that includes one of her clients who has 41 piercings.

The only rules: piercings are only done with jewelry purchased at the store, and above the waist. Otherwise, it’s a judgement-free zone.

Teichman said she wants to shine a light on the possibilities that exist for others who would like to follow their own path, even in this time of economic uncertainty.

After a previous failed business venture, Teichman went all in again, building a multi-million-dollar business with a staff of nine people.

“For anyone who feels like they can fail and keep going, leap and the net will follow,” she said

Starting a business takes patience, perseverance, and the ultimate belief in yourself. Teichman plans to open other Wildlike locations, including another one later this year.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.