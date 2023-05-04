One dead after stolen car crashes near Percy Priest Lake

By Amanda Hara

ANTIOCH, Tennessee (WSMV) — A stolen car with five people inside crashed near Percy Priest Lake late Wednesday night, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department.

Police at the scene said the car was speeding around a corner on Anderson Road around 11:45 p.m. and lost control, struck a pole and a guard rail, killing a 25-year-old man inside.

Another person inside the car was seriously hurt, and two others were injured but are expected to recover.

Police said one person ran from the scene and they are trying to figure out if that was the driver.

