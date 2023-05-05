Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 7:48 AM

Child caught in crossfire of rolling gunbattle in Shreveport

By Web staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A six-year-old girl is the latest victim of gun violence in Shreveport.

Police say the child was outside playing with her siblings when she got caught in the crossfire of a rolling gunbattle.

Her injuries are described as life-threatening. Her name has not been released.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on West 62nd Street between Union and Clift streets.

Police say people in two vehicles exchanged gunfire leaving a trail of bullet casings behind.

Several nearby homes were also hit.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content