Former Linden-Kildare coach charged with indecency with child

By TRACY GLADNEY

HUGHES SPRINGS, Texas (KTBS) — A former Linden-Kildare CISD head basketball coach has been charged with two counts of indecency with a child.

The Hughes Springs Police Department arrested Karlton Rashad Davis, 30, on Wednesday.

“The allegations were made outside of our district and did not involve a current or former student of LKCISD nor do any of those involved live in our community,” LKCISD officials said in a social media post. “We want our community to know that we take these allegations very seriously and that the employee is no longer employed at the district.”

