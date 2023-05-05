Partially-eaten ice cream leads investigators to man accused of killing woman

By Raquel Ciampi

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) — Court documents reveal new details into the murder of a woman in Portland’s Bayside neighborhood last November.

People out for a walk found the body of Bethany Kelley, 23, around 7:30 a.m. Nov. 18 on Kennebec Street near Chestnut Street in Portland.

Kelley was seen alive the night before. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide but details on how she was killed were not released at the time. It would later be revealed Kelley had been strangled.

Frederick Johnson was later arrested for Kelley’s murder.

Court Documents revealed a pint of Hershey’s brand cookies and cream ice cream found near Kelley’s body would help solve the case.

After finding the partially eaten pint, investigators began searching for locations in the area that sold the specific ice cream brand. Their search would reveal only one store in the area, around three blocks from the scene, had the product.

Documents say two detectives gathered surveillance footage from inside the store and found three people buying Hershey’s ice cream around the time of Kelley’s death.

Police identified one of the men as Johnson.

According to documents, while speaking with Johnson, he told police he bought the Cookie’s and Cream ice cream and began to eat it while walking in the area of the Oxford Street Shelter. Johnson allegedly added he bought another flavor of ice cream for Kelley, who he said agreed to watch his belongings while he was at the store.

Johnson allegedly gave and recanted accounts of what happened the night Kelley was killed, originally stating he left her behind with another man, then rewording his statement after detectives presented him with video footage.

When officials spoke with that man, they say he left Kelley and Johnson sitting near a vehicle after getting a phone call, documents state.

Interviews continued before Johnson was later arrested on a different charge not related to the case.

Documents say Johnson told officials would not find his DNA on Kelley’s body. On Feb. 3, a forensic DNA analyst found profiles matching Johnson underneath one of Kelley’s fingernails.

Johnson would be charged with Murder on Feb. 21, 2023.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.