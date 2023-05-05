‘They call me every single morning’: Woman shares positive impact of free 211 Sunshine Daily calls

By Sooji Nam

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Florida (WPBF) — Eighty-three-year-old Louise has been receiving a phone call around the same time every morning for 20 years.

“If something happened to me that night, the next morning, someone would be calling again,” Louise, who lives in Palm Beach County, told WPBF 25 News.

She signed up for free 211 Sunshine Daily calls, which check in on the well-being of seniors and isolated caregivers.

“I have made friends, but it’s not been easy. And I rely on 211 immensely,” she said.

She said she wanted to receive these daily calls to make sure that her Dobermanns were taken care of no matter what.

“The thought of me, something happening to me, and them being alone in the house was really, I had to do something,” she said.

Throughout the years, the Sunshine Daily calls have become more than just a voice.

“They would talk long enough so that you know that you were more than just a name,” Louise said. “There are days that that’s the only person I talk to all day.”

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy released an advisory this week on the epidemic of loneliness and isolation. He said a lack of social contact can lead to an increased risk of heart disease by 29%, increased risk of stroke by 32%, increased risk of dementia by 50%, and increased risk of premature death by more than 60%.

“We know there are seniors out in the community who really don’t have anyone looking after them. They’re living alone, isolated,” Patrice Schroeder of 211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast told WPBF 25 News.

“We are also including isolated caregivers in this program. So, if you know somebody that’s a family caregiver, an adult that’s caregiving for another adult family member, they can also sign up for this call,” she added.

Schroeder said this program has been life-changing for so many residents.

“If we don’t hear from that senior when we call them, we will have their backup list check in on them. And if nobody knows about their wellbeing, we have law enforcement do a welfare check,” she said.

About 600 residents across Indian River County, Martin County, Okeechobee County, Palm Beach County, and St. Lucie County receive Sunshine Daily calls.

“We give them a call every single day of the year,” Schroeder said.

As for Louise, she is glad 211 is just one call away.

“The trustees that I have had to get for my living will come and go. I’ve had to get about three or four different trustees because people change and it’s understandable. Right now, I have no one permanent,” she said. “But I have Sunshine 211 that’s always going to be there. They know who my attorney is. They know the things that I do have that I would need conveyed to another party. So, they’re kind of like my little trustee.”

“I think there are many, many people like me living all alone that can’t get to their relatives. And needs somebody so that instead of having one of those little buttons, they’ve got a real person,” she added.

If you’d like to sign up to receive a Sunshine Daily call, dial 211. You can also email sunshine@211pbtc.org.

There is also an application form you can fill out on the website.

Sunshine Daily calls are free and provided Monday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

211 Palm Beach and Treasure Coast is also looking for volunteers for the program.

Must be at least 18 years old Minimal computer skills Volunteer a minimum three to four hour shift on a weekly basis Be able to volunteer in person in Lantana Volunteer shifts are between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Fill out form on website or dial 211

