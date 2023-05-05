Twin sisters earn highest academic honors at high school

By Josh Copitch

SALINAS, California (KSBW) — Twin sisters in Salinas earned their school’s highest academic honors.

Karen and Carolyn Dorantes were named valedictorian and salutatorian at Rancho San Juan High School.

Karen earned the honor with a 4.54 GPA, and Carolyn with a 4.52 GPA.

They were honored at a special district board meeting on Wednesday.

The sisters say they are proud to be honored, but they said it’s not about the grades.

“Your grades don’t define you. I feel like achievement is not really about like your academics. It’s more about how involved you are in your community and how you mentor other people,” said Carolyn.

“I think there’s definitely still more that I can do and more that I can do for my community after college. Like when I choose to come back so that more students can be like me and achieve so many more great successes,” said Karen.

Both sisters plan to attend Ivy League schools.

