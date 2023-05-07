Skip to Content
2 teens injured after 'assault' at Oregon apartments, neighbor says she gave first aid

Two 16-year-old boys were injured in an
Two 16-year-old boys were injured in an "assault" at an apartment complex in Hillsboro on Friday night

    HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — Two 16-year-old boys were injured in an assault at an apartment complex in Hillsboro on Friday night, police said.

The Hillsboro Police Department said at about 7 p.m. Friday, officers responded to the Wyndhaven Apartments in the 200 block of Southwest Edgeway Drive. When they arrived, the found two 16-year-old boys hurt. They were both taken to a hospital with serious injuries and are expected to survive. Police did not say how they were injured.

Detectives are investigating and no arrests have been made. Anyone with any information is asked to call (503) 629-0111.

