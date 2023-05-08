Denver police launch “Project 529” to help bicycle owners get back stolen property

By CBS Colorado Staff

DENVER (KCNC) — Denver police are launching “Project 529” which is a program to help bicycle owners get back their stolen property. Last year, more than 400 bicycles recovered in Denver were not claimed by their owners.

Police say it’s because they weren’t registered so now this program will allow them to track more bikes back to their rightful owners.

“An important piece of this systemic solution is a technology or a tool like Garage 529. So I can’t encourage people who ride bikes to today get online, and register their bikes,” said Peter Piccolo with Bicycle Colorado.

Police can use the information provided to search their database 24-7. Officials also hope that a shield placed on the bike will be a deterrent for any would-be thieves.

“I couldn’t be more excited to welcome Project 529 to Denver. This simple bicycle registration and identification program brings Denver bike security into the 21st century, deterring bike theft from occurring, while facilitating the return of stolen bicycles whenever one is recovered,” Council member Paul Kashmann said in a statement. “Cyclists registered with the 529 Garage system can feel more secure that their bike will remain in good hands – their own.”

Bicycle owners can register their bikes free online through DPD’s website or by downloading the 529 Garage app, which is touted as the better option because it provides more flexibility with managing, transferring or cancelling a registration. Registrations document the bike’s serial number and other descriptive details including make, model, color and more. Owners can also upload photos of their bike. DPD migrated more than 17,000 bicycle registrations from its previous database to the 529 Garage platform and those owners should have received an email from 529 Garage with instructions for finalizing the updated registration.

