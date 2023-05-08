Kentucky woman arrested after 21 dead dogs found in home, police say

By Danielle Goodman

HARDIN COUNTY, Kentucky (WLKY) — A Radcliff woman has been arrested after police discovered nearly two dozen dead dogs in her home.

According to investigators, Morgan Barrick boards dogs and will be arraigned on charges related to a search done on Friday, May 5, at her Hallmark Place home.

Radcliff police said they found 21 dead dogs during the search after receiving a tip.

More dogs were found in the home without enough food or water. Many of the dogs were also malnourished.

Police said Barrick was charged in another animal cruelty case in 2021.

She will be arraigned in Hardin District Court on Monday, May 8.

