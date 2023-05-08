“Mahalo to Moms” donation drive-by takes place to honor domestic violence survivors

By Shanila Kabir

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Hawaii Domestic Violence Action Center (DVAC) and their partners held a donation drive by event called “Mahalo to Moms” ahead of Mother’s Day.

DVAC is known to support domestic violence survivors through services like housing, employment, court proceedings, and so on.

A client told KITV4 the organization is currently housing her and her four children.

“I feel blessed to have DVAC as my family. The place is safe for women and children. They have all kinds of support to support mothers and their needs. To all mothers who are in violent households, there are resources to help you get out,” said Piula, Honolulu resident and current DVAC client.

Mahalo to Moms is partnered with a few local beauty businesses to donate makeup, skin products, candles and jewelry to mothers who are transitioning out of abusive relationships.

Owner of EN Beauty, Elizaveta Neginskaya said her team will give special one-on-one treatments to DVAC clients.

“A lot of these women have been in different situations and they don’t feel worthy, they don’t feel beautiful and they don’t feel like they have a voice. It’s important to empower them and through their external beauty, their inner beauty will come to the surface,” said Neginskaya.

The Hawaii Domestic Violence Action Center is serving more than 200 women and the caseloads are only going up.

Sign waving and donation drive bys are some of the ways to bring attention to this issue.

“This is our way of saying we see you, we support you, and we love you,” said Lani Moore, marketing and development manager at DVAC.

Moore adds domestic violence is increasing across the board in Hawaii – mothers as well as teens and the elderly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.