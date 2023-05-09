14-year-old arrested after stealing school bus in Nashville, police say

By Danica Sauter and Joylyn Bukovac

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A teenager has been arrested for stealing a school bus and driving it onto the highway, according to Metro Police.

Metro Police said a 14-year-old boy took the bus from Kipp College Prep on Saturday afternoon and “recklessly” drove into West Nashville and onto I-40 West before being arrested.

The 14-year-old from Antioch hit the diesel fuel pump at Casey’s Market on Centennial Boulevard just before 4 p.m., police said. He allegedly attempted to run over a person at the market, police said.

After going to Casey’s Market, the teen drove onto Briley Parkway and onto I-40 West hitting another car in the process.

Officers chased the bus and deployed a spike strip near the McCrory Lane exit. The teen evidently saw the spike strip and slowed the bus and then attempted to turn around in the middle of the westbound lanes.

Officers went up to the bus when it was stopped, broke the glass doors and windows, and were able to arrest the teen, police said.

After that, officers ran up to the bus and broke out the door glass, and used a taser on the teen as he was allegedly attempting to continue operating the bus.

The teen was taken to juvenile court where he faces charges of vehicle theft, aggravated assault, evading arrest, reckless driving, driving without a license, leaving the scene of a crash and failure to report a crash.

