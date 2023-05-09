Caregiver charged in robbery, assault of 81-year-old Grosse Pointe Park woman

By Web staff

DETROIT, Michigan (WWJ) — A woman is charged in connection with the robbery and assault of an 81-year-old.woman in Grosse Pointe Park.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Essence Lefaye Cross, 33, of Detroit, is charged with assault with intent to murder, armed robbery, first-degree home invasion, unlawful driving away of an automobile, and four counts of felony firearm.

She was arraigned and received a $2 million bond.

Prosecutors say at about 3:10 a.m. on May 5, Cross allegedly broke into the woman’s home in the 1040 block of Berkshire Street in Grosse Pointe Park. Officials say she hit the victim in the head with a handgun and robbed her before fleeing.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Grosse Pointe Park police arrested Cross later that day after an investigation.

“It is heartbreaking to see a senior citizen’s trust be eroded completely by someone they knew and let into their home,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a press release. “The crimes that we allege today against this defendant will show the ultimate of betrayals. We will seek justice for our senior victim in this case.”

A probable cause conference is scheduled for May 17.

