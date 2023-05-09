Funeral scheduled for Nebraska high school student who died unexpectedly

By Jake Anderson

WISNER, Nebraska (KETV) — This week, a Nebraska community will say its final farewells to a high school student who died unexpectedly last week.

Hunter Palmer, 18, died May 5. He was a senior at Wisner-Pilger High School.

In February, Palmer signed his letter of intent to play football at Midland University in Fremont.

“Yesterday heaven gained a great young man. Our hearts are heavy and we are all suffering with the pain of the loss of Hunter Palmer,” Midland football coach Jeff Jamrog said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Palmer family, friends, and the Wisner-Pilger community. Our staff really enjoyed recruiting Hunter. He was a dynamic young man who was an absolute pleasure to be around. Hunter was someone so special and will never be forgotten. Hunter is gone way too soon. May you rest in eternal peace Hunter. We miss you already.”

The funeral is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Wisner City Auditorium. A visitation will take place beforehand starting at 4.

The family asks everyone who attends to wear bright-colored clothing.

