Man upset with ding-dong-ditching drives away with boy, Wisconsin police says

By WISN Staff

Click here for updates on this story

WAUKESHA, Wisconsin (WISN) — Waukesha police said they arrested a man accused of driving away with a boy in a vehicle.

Police said the man was upset with a group of kids who were ding-dong-ditching homes in the neighborhood.

The incident happened around 8:15 p.m. Friday night in the area of Wolf Road and Moreland Boulevard.

According to police, the man threatened a group of four boys, all between the ages of 12 and 13 years old, who were ding-dong-ditching homes in a subdivision.

Police said the man then placed one of the boys in his car to take the child to the police department or to the boy’s parents.

The boy and the man did not know each other.

Police said the pair were later found in the parking lot of a Woodman’s grocery store.

The boy was reunited with his parents.

According to police, the man could face charges of disorderly conduct, intimidation of a victim and false imprisonment.

In an email to 12 News, Waukesha Police Captain Dan Baumann had a reminder for kids and adults.

“It is important for parents to know what their kids are doing and to understand the seriousness of causing a disturbance like this,” said Baumann.

“As innocent as this maybe, childhood pranks can get out of hand and escalate rapidly. Equally, if not more important, adults please take a second and think the desirability of what you are about to do. This was an avoidable incident.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.