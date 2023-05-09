Skip to Content
Officer accidentally shot at gun range in South Fulton, chief says

A City of South Fulton police officer was accidentally shot at the David L. Hagins Firing Range

By Natasha Pollard

    ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A City of South Fulton police officer was accidentally shot at a gun range, the department’s chief confirmed Tuesday morning.

It happened at the David L. Hagins Firing Range located at 5301 Aldredge Road SW.

The officer’s condition is unknown.

This is an active investigation and Atlanta News First will update as information is provided.

