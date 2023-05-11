Family concerned over conditions at Hartford cemetery

By Bryant Reed and Zoe Strothers

Click here for updates on this story

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — All over Spring Grove Cemetery, there’s trash, the grass isn’t cut, and in some sections, tree branches have fallen on graves.

Vianca Tejada and her family buried her sister almost a year and a half ago.

They say Spring Grove Cemetery was a mess then, and nothing has changed.

“They say they’re gonna clean it, but it’s never clean,” said Vianca. “It’s sad. It’s not even frustration. It’s sad because they take care of us when they’re alive and now we can’t take care of them when they’re dead. We feel bad.”

Vianca says her family isn’t the only one to complain about the grounds keeping conditions.

Channel 3 has done stories before about family frustrations.

Channel 3 spoke with the management of the cemetery over the phone. They recognized there is an issue.

“Not trying to neglect the place, our hands are kind of tied because of lack of funding,” they said. “Trying to do the best they can with the resources they have.”

While Channel 3 was at the cemetery, we saw a grounds crew working on portions of the cemetery and were told parts of the area would be clear for Mother’s Day.

But for Vianca and her family, they believe those are just empty words.

“As of right now, it feels like empty promises. We’re trying to get people to write letters to send to the city,” Vianca said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.