Man dies in skydiving accident at Skydive Cross Keys

    MONROE, New Jersey (KYW) — A man died in a skydiving accident Wednesday at Skydive Cross Keys in Monroe, New Jersey, the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office said.

It happened shortly before 1:30 p.m. in the area of Castlebay and Kippen Drives.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Cross Keys said Thursday that the man had been skydiving for more than a decade with more than 700 jumps in his life.

According to Cross Keys, the man’s parachute was deployed at a normal altitude.

“Skydive Cross Keys’ staff and community are deeply saddened by the loss of a loved and respected member of our community,” Cross Key said in a statement.

The incident remains under investigation.

