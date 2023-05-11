Miami Proud: Braddock Senior High grad leaves behind legacy of giving

By CBS MIAMI TEAM

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WFOR) — When this year’s class of graduating seniors leave G. Holmes Braddock Senior High, at least one of those students will leave behind quite a legacy.

Celine Churchman used her time when the world was in pandemic stay at home mode to organize food drives, and deliveries to thousands in need. She also recruited students to help out and earn service hours.

“More and more kids started finding out and they started messaging me, and at the end of the distribution we had hundreds of kids coming out to support us,” Churchman said.

Already an active student in Key Club, she founded a nonprofit called “7 Helping Hands” and built up her efforts, and ran with it.

Once back in school, she discovered an unused space and took that over, growing the efforts through the key club service organization, roping in other schools.

She shows off the shelves full of canned and non-perishable food and snacks, school supplies and more that is available to any student or family who needs it.

“All of the items in this room are donated from Key Clubbers from Doral, Saint Brendan, Columbus and Belen.”

From their Instagram page, and referrals, families in need can count on these items and even school uniforms.

With a graduating grade point average of 4.6, it’s no surprise Churchman is both resourceful and determined to maximize the pantry’s success. She has an infallible approach.

“Even though I email a company and they tell me ‘no’ , or even five companies say ‘no’, it’s going to open the door to five more that say ‘yes.’ “

Ron Ferguson is the school’s assistant principal.

“What she’s been able to accomplish- it’s just mind-boggling! And this is just one example with 7 Helping Hands,” he said.

Churchman has a 4.6 GPA and a long list of involvement, achievements, scholarships.

She also plays golf and softball.

She is also a nominee for a Silver Knight Award in journalism from the Miami Herald and Knight Foundation.

She will leave the pantry to the next senior class as she heads to Davidson College this fall, with a scholarship from The Posse Foundation.

“I’m going to be studying political science with a pre-law track and a minor in international relations,” Churchman said.

Churchman credits her work ethic and drive to her family for always supporting her.

And yes, she already reached out to Davidson College to see what kind of community service she can get involved in up there.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.