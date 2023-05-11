Missing pregnant Florida teen found dead

By Chelsea Robinson

HEADLAND, Alabama (WESH) — A missing and pregnant Florida 19-year-old has been found dead in Alabama, officials say.

According to WEAR-TV, the body of Anastasia Gilley was found Wednesday morning near Headland, Alabama, one week after her family reported her missing.

Gilley, four months pregnant, was last seen at her Jackson County home on May 3.

Shortly after her body was found, 33-year-old Marquis Devan McCloud was arrested on a charge of capital murder during a first-degree kidnapping.

He had been taken into custody earlier in the week for violating his probation by going to Florida.

“Through investigations, we did determine that they knew each other and that they had talked and that’s what led us to interview the suspect initially. But the depth of their relationship is uncertain at this time,” Jackson County Sheriff Donald Edenfield said.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, McCloud has been uncooperative throughout the investigation.

“As this tragedy continues to unfold, Sheriff Edenfield and Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza extend their deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim,” JCSO said in the news release.

Gilley’s family spoke to WCTV about the tragic discovery of her body.

“She was the most giving and kind and wonderful little girl ever. All she wanted was to be a mother. I want everyone to remember her bubbly smile and her beautiful, beautiful blue eyes,” Gilley’s grandmother, Sandra Steele, said.

An autopsy is pending.

Before her body was found, Mary Taylor, who used to be Gilley’s legal guardian, told reporters that neighbors recalled hearing a “shrill scream” the night Gilley disappeared.

“If you’ve seen her, please let us know. Help her get home. If you have her, let her go,” pleaded Gilley’s stepfather James Delaney. “We don’t know what’s going on, but she didn’t run away.”

