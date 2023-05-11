Rocklin High School students walk out in protest, call for actions to protect girls on campus

By Leticia Ordaz

ROCKLIN, California (KCRA) — More than 100 Rocklin High School students and their parents held a protest Wednesday calling on the district to protect girls on campus.

The protest follows a student coming forward at a school board meeting last week alleging that a Rocklin High School football player secretly recorded sexual situations with her and then shared them on social media without her consent.

The teen’s father accused the school district of not doing enough to address what happened.

Students are demanding that the district punish the football player and said they want officials to develop a culture where bad behavior is not tolerated.

Rocklin Unified School District says they can’t comment on personnel matters but that the district takes these allegations seriously. They said they are investigating the incident that happened in November. Officials learned about the video in January.

The student, who we are not naming because she is a minor, said that after the video was shared she became a victim of bullying and harassment on campus.

Students out protesting allege other girls have faced similar situations and they want the behavior to stop. The demonstrators held signs and chanted for boys on campus to be held accountable for their actions.

One student protesting near Rocklin High School who didn’t want her name revealed said, “We just need people to stop this, to talk to these kids. When we have been told we will talk to the kid, we will do something like that, it will happen the next week. The same kids will repeat the same thing again, so we just need something that is going to last longer. Training, maybe, something that is going to prevent this from continuing.”

Susan Franklin, a former substitute teacher and parent, joined the protest.

“She has been hassled at this school and bullied and that is not OK,” she said of the student who came forward. “She is the victim, and she is being victimized for coming out and speaking. I say the district, they better change their policies, and I would like to see some heads roll, actually.”

The district said it is partnering with outside agencies to identify best practices and have education and training protocols in place.

