‘It’s the Lord’: Alabama family births 2 sets of identical twins

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — Michael and Hannah Carmack’s lives changed forever on Oct. 31 when they found out they’d be having quadruplets, two sets of identical twins.

Michael showed WVTM how he grabbed his head in shock when he found out.

“That’s what I was like,” Michael said. “This is unreal.”

After the shock wore off, the couple looked to their pastor for guidance. They weren’t planning to have a baby. Hannah really wanted to go on a church mission trip to South Africa, slated for November.

“We needed to hear that, ‘Hey this is special. Not everybody is chosen for something like this, and you’ve been chosen for this.’ Because we didn’t go through fertility, you’re like, ‘well, it’s the Lord,’” Michael said.

On March 14, Hannah delivered the Carmack quad via cesarean section. By midnight, baby Evelyn led her siblings out. Following behind was David, Daniel, then Adeline. All healthy.

“Right now, it’s incredible to watch all the milestones being broken,” Michael said.

Right now, the Carmack’s home is perfect for Michael, Hannah and their 8-year-old daughter Emily, but now Michael is remodeling the 1,200 square foot home to 3,000, fit for a family of seven.

“Yes, it is very stressful, but I know the Lord is going to work it out,” Michael said.

And while the Lord works it out, the Carmacks have accepted their new mission. When asked if they’re done having kids, they said yes.

“I think we’re done. I think that the legacy that’s been given to us, we’re going to run with it,” Michael said.

The babies will be home soon. The Carmacks are prepping for their arrival and that means getting the house in shape for now a family of seven. The family has an online fundraiser to help with the cost of remodeling the home.

