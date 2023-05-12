‘There’s a lot that we’ve sacrificed’: The end of Title 42 has many looking for help and solutions

By Andres Valle

Click here for updates on this story

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — As Title 42 ended on Thursday night, many border towns are left picking up the pieces.

“There’s a lot we’ve sacrificed as Venezuelans,” said Jorge Luis, a migrant from Venezuela.

Migrants have flooded the streets of El Paso, many crossing illegally.

Some braced the elements for days at the border wall in Ciudad Juarez in hopes of making it across the border before the end of Title 42. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents are picking them up in Vans and letting them come across the border for processing.

U.S. leaders say Title 8 will be a long process for those seeking asylum in the country.

“They will have to go through the legal process in order to seek asylum,” said Rep. Gabe Vasquez (D-NM 2). “That might look different for folks before Title 42 and after Title 42.”

Non-profit representatives say communities will be left picking up the pieces.

“They don’t feel that they can go back,” said Dylan Corbett of the Border Hope Institute. “We need immigration reform that can only come from Washington, D.C. And as long as we have a broken system, border communities are going to be left to pick up the pieces.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.