8th horse dies at Churchill Downs after suffering an injury

By Danielle Goodman

Click here for updates on this story

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — Another horse has died at Churchill Downs after suffering an injury.

According to Churchill Downs spokesperson Darren Rogers, Rio Moon broke his leg earlier on Sunday.

The horse was at the finish line, in the sixth race of the day when the injury occurred and had to be euthanized.

The horse was a 3-year-old colt, trained by Dale Romans, of Louisville.

This comes after seven horses died over 10 days during the Spring Meet at Churchill Downs.

Two of those happened Saturday, on Derby Day. And two others were under the same trainer, prompting a suspension from the track.

Churchill Downs released a statement after the Derby, saying they would continue to look into the deaths and what may have caused the injuries leading to them.

Read that full statement here: wlky.com/article/horse-dead-churchill-downs-chloes-dream-derby/43815126

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.