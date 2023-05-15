Man safe after climbing cell phone tower near Downtown Dallas

By STEVEN ROSENBAUM

Click here for updates on this story

DALLAS, Texas (KTVT) — A man is safe after he climbed a cell phone tower in South Dallas Monday morning, and apparently got stuck at the top.

The Dallas Police Department said late Monday morning that officers responded just after 6 a.m. “The male was taken in custody without incident and will be checked by [Dallas Fire Rescue],” a DPD spokesperson said.

The statement did not specify if the man was arrested, or what, if any, criminal charges he might face.

Video footage from a nearby TxDOT camera at around 7:45 Monday morning showed the man moving around on top of the tower, at one point waving what appears to be a jacket over their head.

The tower is on Jeffries Street near Dawson Street, just south of I-30 and east of Downtown Dallas.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.