1 year later, avian flu cases down but still impacting Minnesota birds

By John Lauritsen

Click here for updates on this story

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A year ago, poultry farms across the state were dealing with a bird flu outbreak. More than 100 Minnesota farms were hit by avian influenza, forcing them to euthanize 3½ million birds.

Our state also had the highest number of wild birds impacted. But while the same strain of bird flu is still around, cases are down significantly.

At the University of Minnesota’s Raptor Center there are still signs of last year’s outbreak that killed hundreds of bald eagles and great horned owls across the country. Shoe coverings and disinfectant mats are everywhere.

But while the Raptor Center remains on high alert, the case count is low.

“At this time a year ago we were getting a ton of birds coming in that were positive with the virus,” said Dr. Dana Franzen-Klein.

This year, there have only been a handful of cases. And because of spring migration, this would be the time to worry.

One theory is that migratory birds who fly to and from Minnesota have built up antibodies since last year.

“This virus isn’t gone, it’s been circulating in Minnesota throughout the winter, just at a much lower level,” Franzen-Klein said.

That’s good news for turkey farmers as well.

“It is sort of interesting that Minnesota has not been hit. Specifically, our commercial industry,” Abby Schuft, University of Minnesota Extension, said.

Two backyard flocks in southern Minnesota recently reported cases of avian influenza, but so far that’s it. From a consumer standpoint, egg prices that spiked over the winter have dropped a dollar and a half since January. But farmers know the threat hasn’t completely gone away.

“The risk is still there, our producers of any size — still need to be taking biosecurity very seriously,” said Schuft.

North and South Dakota are still reporting cases of bird flu. As far as bird feeders go, experts in Minnesota say it’s okay to have your feeders up this spring because songbirds aren’t typically impacted by the flu.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.