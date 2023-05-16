Beavers making a new home stirs some mixed emotions from those around it

By Krizia Williams

EAST AURORA, New York (WKBW) — A new visitor is building some real estate in Tannery Brook. Beavers have been seen building a dam and residents say the neighborhood has to be careful because it may cause flooding in the future.

“I was coming back from a run and I always pass this last mile. I happen to notice it just kind of caught me off guard at first,” resident Rich Violanti said. “But then I had that ‘that’s kind of cool moment.’”

He thinks the beavers are fascinating.

“Sometimes I feel like we need to step aside and let them do what they have to do,” Violanti said. “My neighbors were telling me they hear them flapping around at night and building.”

On the other hand there are some concerns. Chuck Roesch has lived in the same neighborhood 20 years. He noticed the dam three weeks ago.

“I think they could eventually lead to flooding and they’re taking some nice big trees down there. They got about six of them already girdled they’re going to die anyway,” Roesch said.” “And that’s why I’m worried they’re going to end up taking them all down.”

After reaching out to the Village Superintendent of Public Works, he tells me on May 10th DPW received a permit from the DEC to remove the dam and the beavers as Tannery Brook is prone to ice jam flooding. With that being said having dam and beavers may increase the risk.

