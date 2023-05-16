Buffalo mother devastated from lost priceless package for daughter

By Michael Schwartz

BUFFALO, New York (WKBW) — Last May, Jackie McAdory made custom photo albums for her two daughters filled with priceless memories from pictures to reports cards. Unfortunately, when she mailed one album to her daughter in Georgia, it never arrived.

“Baby pictures, report cards, prom pictures, pictures with deceased family members, yearbook pictures, things like that were very important for the time I took to put it together,” explained McAdory. She said each book allowed her daughters to see their history.

USPS tracking showed the package went from Buffalo to Pittsburgh to Atlanta. However, when McAdory contacted USPS, a staff member told her it was found that the package actually never left Pennsylvania.

“How can they say one thing shows the package here, and another thing shows the package here,” said McAdory. “I just don’t understand.”

USPS emailed McAdory on multiple occasions stating that the investigation to find the package was ongoing, until January, when she was told the package was lost. McAdory did not purchase insurance, and USPS said there’s nothing else that can be done.

“My life has been changed completely. I’m not the same because I feel I failed my daughter and her not receiving this package,” said McAdory. “If I had known, I just wouldn’t of sent it through the post office, I would’ve found FedEx or somebody else.”

McAdroy feels there’s no accountability for USPS handling a package without insurance.

7 Problem Solver Michael Schwartz contacted USPS about protocol surrounding a lost package, but a spokesperson declined to comment.

USPS has a lost and found center in Atlanta, GA. USPS states the following on its website:

USPS processing centers send all their undeliverable mail to the Mail Recovery Center. They scan and open the packages to look for identifying info that may help get the package to its rightful owner—if the item has a value of $25 or more. Packages under $25 in value are disposed of and/or recycled. If there’s no way to identify the package’s intended delivery address or sender, then the USPS discards, donates, recycles, or auctions the item off.

