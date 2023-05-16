Officials: More than 100 chickens rescued in SC cockfighting bust

By Janice Limon

Click here for updates on this story

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — More than 100 chickens were rescued, dozens of people were arrested and moonshine was seized in a South Carolina cockfighting bust over the weekend, officials said.

Deputies with the Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office said they received a tip on Sunday that an illegal cockfighting event was happening in the 100 block of Prospect Church Road in the Middendorf area of Chesterfield County.

About 20 deputies, as well as officers from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources, responded, officials said.

They said they rescued 112 chickens and released photos of them as well as other property seized in the bust.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.